Trelawny gets donation from JN Foundation

The Trelawny Municipal Corporation was

recently on the receiving end of a generous donation made by the JN Foundation.

The donation was that of hurricane and other disaster response equipment, including two chainsaws, shovels, boots, raincoats and other items. The donation was made after the corporation reached out to the entity for the support, and they gladly obliged.

Mayor of Falmouth, Colin Gager, welcomed the donation and thanked the JN Foundation for their support. While making reference to the devastation in The Bahamas as a result of Hurricane Dorian, Gager stressed that it is important to prepare for disasters.