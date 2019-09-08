Trelawny gets donation from JN Foundation

Trelawny gets donation from JN FoundationSunday, September 08, 2019
|
The Trelawny Municipal Corporation was
recently on the receiving end of a generous donation made by the JN Foundation.
The donation was that of hurricane and other disaster response equipment, including two chainsaws, shovels, boots, raincoats and other items. The donation was made after the corporation reached out to the entity for the support, and they gladly obliged.
Mayor of Falmouth, Colin Gager, welcomed the donation and thanked the JN Foundation for their support. While making reference to the devastation in The Bahamas as a result of Hurricane Dorian, Gager stressed that it is important to prepare for disasters.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy