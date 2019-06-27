Trelawny gets first traffic signals
FALMOUTH, Trelawny —Amid growing concerns regarding safety at the intersection of the busy north coast highway and the roadway leading to Daniel Town, in Trelawny, the National Works Agency (NWA) has installed traffic signals at the location, at a cost of $11.5 million.
The lights, which are the first such traffic signals to be installed in the parish, were commissioned into service last weekend.
Community relations officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the volume of traffic at this particular intersection has grown significantly over time, with the establishment of major residential developments such as Stonebrook and Florence Hall.
Ricketts says that the signals will not only better regulate the flow of traffic at the intersection, but will also improve pedestrian safety.
“Pedestrians are now able to activate the pedestrian signal through a push-button activated system, which will indicate when it is safe to cross. Pedestrians are being encouraged to utilise this feature and to cross only in the designated crosswalk. Additionally, motorists should yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk,” said Ricketts.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy