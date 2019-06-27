Trelawny gets first traffic signals

FALMOUTH, Trelawny —Amid growing concerns regarding safety at the intersection of the busy north coast highway and the roadway leading to Daniel Town, in Trelawny, the National Works Agency (NWA) has installed traffic signals at the location, at a cost of $11.5 million.

The lights, which are the first such traffic signals to be installed in the parish, were commissioned into service last weekend.

Community relations officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the volume of traffic at this particular intersection has grown significantly over time, with the establishment of major residential developments such as Stonebrook and Florence Hall.

Ricketts says that the signals will not only better regulate the flow of traffic at the intersection, but will also improve pedestrian safety.

“Pedestrians are now able to activate the pedestrian signal through a push-button activated system, which will indicate when it is safe to cross. Pedestrians are being encouraged to utilise this feature and to cross only in the designated crosswalk. Additionally, motorists should yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk,” said Ricketts.