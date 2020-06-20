Trelawny MP, social media react to tragic death of Tamara Geddes

There is a serious problem among Jamaican

men that we need to address: entitlement. Forceful or not, many times our women

are met with incredible violence when their advances are not allowed or

reciprocated.

It is with a heavy heart that many have taken to social media on Saturday (June 20) as the death of 36-year-old mother Tamara Geddes echoed throughout the island.

Victor Wright, Member of Parliament for Nothern Trelawny, the constituency in which Geddes lives, described the usually quiet Reserve District as shell-shocked.

“Condolences to the family. It was very somber when I visited the scene a short while ago as we are so shocked. We have to get this crime monster under control. May her soul Rest In Peace,” Wright wrote on his Facebook page.

According to reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Geddes was at home watching television with her 10-year-old daughter around 8:30 pm on Friday (June 19) when a gunman entered their bedroom to rob them.

Geddes reportedly handed over some $16,000 in cash as well as her two cellphones, however, the gunman was not satisfied.

He then demanded the young mother have sex with him, and when the order was refused, Geddes was shot in full view of her frightened child.

The callous nature of the crime was especially too much for many social media users to handle, as it underscored a blatant disregard for women’s rights and freedom.

“Tamara Geddes was murdered in front of her traumatized child after refusing to be raped/sexually assaulted. I feel overwhelmed. Some days it is hard to balance optimism with the high levels of unresolved grief & trauma. Feel it for women and children in my country,” one woman tweeted.

“The crime in Jamaica worse than COVID-19 virus. My prayers goes out to the family, may God comfort the family in such time as this,” another man wrote on Facebook.