Trelawny to get US$280 million bamboo farm

Minister of State in the

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green,

says a company is set to invest US$280 million in the development of a bamboo

farm in Trelawny.

Mr Green made the disclosure at the official launch of the 65th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show, on Wednesday (January 22), at the Hague Showground in Trelawny.

The State Minister pointed out that the bamboo farm will be located on about 2,000 acres of land.

“A brand-new Jamaican company is coming to [the sector] that will help us, especially in relation to our environmentally friendly initiatives, to reduce the use of plastics and styrofoam and will help in the creation of employment,” Mr Green said.

He said that the demand for biodegradable options augurs well for the island, as it has the land and expertise needed to meet that demand.

Meanwhile, Mr Green commended farmers for their hard work and for the ingenuity they have displayed in their farming techniques.

The Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show will be held on February 26 at the showground in the parish. It is set to attract farmers, agri-processors, manufacturers and patrons.

Meanwhile, on February 25, organisers of the show will stage a Youth Expo, which will showcase the work of young farmers in the sector.

Mr Green praised this move as a good one that will serve to further encourage young people to be a part of the sector.

He also implored parents to stop discouraging children from being a part of the industry, as their involvement could be beneficial.

“We must stop discouraging children who are considered bright from being a part of agriculture. We need to change that and say to them that agriculture is a viable option. Those who do farming well will never want for anything in their entire lives, and we need to share that with our young people,” he highlighted.

The annual show is organised by the Trelawny Association of Branch Societies, and will be held under the theme ‘Agricultural Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Change’.