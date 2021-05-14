Trelawny’s only fire truck destroyed in bush blaze

Trelawny’s only fire truck destroyed in bush blazeFriday, May 14, 2021
|
Steps are currently being undertaken to procure a new fire truck in Trelawny after the parish’s only fire vehicle was destroyed in a blaze on Thursday (May 13).
The vehicle was destroyed in a bushfire in the area of Georgia.
Reports are that the truck attended the scene of a fire but later stalled while the team was attempting to extinguish the blaze.
“They were getting ready to leave to replenish the water tank when the unit developed mechanical errors,” explained Public Relations Officer at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Emilio Ebanks .
“ The firefighters tried all they could to utilise beakers and other mechanisms since the unit was out of water and the fire was coming towards the truck but that proved futile, “ added Ebanks.
