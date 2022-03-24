Trial adjourned for seven weeks

CHIEF Justice Bryan Sykes on Wednesday chided the police and the Crown, in the trial involving 33 alleged members of the deadly Klansman Gang, for bungling its case in the handling of cellular phone call data records, which are being counted on as a key part of the evidence.

His comments followed the Crown's call for a further hiatus when the trial resumed on Wednesday, on the heels of the seven-day break which they last week requested to pore over a report from the Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Division (CFCD) of the constabulary. The report was generated following analysis of critical call data records and cell site details — received from the island's telecoms providers —linked to taped conversations between alleged members of the gang and confiscated handsets. The Crown last Wednesday had indicated that a week would be sufficient time to absorb the material and advance its case.

However, when the matter resumed on Wednesday morning a senior prosecutor indicated that the Crown had not been able to go through the 'volume of material' amounting to more than 57,000 files.

“Though we have tried, we have not been able to go through all of the material as yet to be able to determine what it is that we will be relying on, and to determine which witnesses we will be calling or will propose to call to present the evidence. So, Milord, I come this morning begging for more time,” the senior prosecutor said. The prosecution also said it had faced further delays in disclosing that report to the defence as the information could not fit on the portal it has been using to share information with the defence since the start of the trial, based on the size.

The chief justice, in granting a seven-week adjournment, said, “This whole question of the telephone records, I must say, and this is by way of observation, it is clear to me it was not thought through properly from the investigative process.

“So what we have here, really, is the culmination of unpreparedness from beginning to end and that is why we are where we are now, because — from what is being said — these conversations alleged to have been recorded didn't take place last week, or last year or last month, and so in terms of the management of information during the investigating process, the collating of that information didn't happen,” the trial judge said.

“Now this investigation was going on from 2018 [so] it's one of two things —it is either that the provider wasn't asked to provide the information, which would be remarkable in and of itself, or the provider was asked but refused to provide,” the chief justice reasoned.

The call data and cell site records had been submitted in late December, after weeks of haranguing which saw the Crown even threatening to invoke the powers of the court to haul the island's telecoms providers before the tribunal, in respect of the records, to end the impasse. The trial began last September.

Commenting further on the issue on Wednesday, the chief justice said the saga with the telecoms providers will need further scrutiny.

“The question is the legal framework within which the provision of the information is to take place. If the framework of the present statute allows the providers to pick and choose if, when, where and by what means the information is going to be provided, then that's a serious deficiency. If the law is clear on that then it now becomes a question of those who are responsible for investigating and prosecuting using the law to get the information in a timely way,” he reasoned.

Pointing to the establishment of time standards by the judiciary in respect of the disposal of cases, the chief justice said the nature of the present gang trial required that “a significant amount of work must be done before it comes into the court system”.

“All of this now is taking place in a context in which we are trying to establish that our time standard is 24 months from point of entry — regardless of how complicated the case is — to final disposition. We have to put that culture and that mentality behind us, and so cases of this nature have to now come in substantially complete,” Justice Sykes said.

According to the chief justice, while the prosecution has an ongoing duty of disclosure, it is not in all cases that the attorneys representing the defendants are going to have the resources to analyse and go through the information.

“So that now becomes a problem because, on the one hand, here we have the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the police force with facilities and technical persons to analyse data. Now what if the defence wants to conduct their own analysis of the data, what then? So, this whole process of managing these cases really has to be rethought and different and more effective strategies, processes, procedures, used,” he pointed out.

“I gather that there are other cases of similar nature waiting to be tried so there has to be some rethinking here. And these cases, really, once they start they really need to go until they end because [of] the volume of the information and you want to keep the currency of the information and don't lose the feel of the case. That's why we have been pressing to have it done in continuous sittings,” he stated further.

In the meantime, the chief justice said the seven-week break, which will see the trial resuming on May 1, will affect the judiciary's plans to resume jury trials which had been put on hold in early 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“So, in effect where we are is that jury trials are scheduled to resume and some of those cases we now know will have to be rescheduled because two of our main courts are taken up with this trial — because I have no doubt that some of the attorneys here represent defendants who are to be tried before a jury. We have to rethink all of this,” the chief justice advised.

In the meantime, the chief justice said when the matter resumes on May 2, “the trial must proceed”.

“We are making every effort to get to the end of the prosecution's case in the shortest possible time,” he said, adding “It is almost laughable to say 'shortest'.”

Yesterday, senior defence attorney Lloyd McFarlane, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, said, “of course, we are in the court's hands. I just have a sense of trepidation that we are going to be flooded with disclosure. We will never really be able to go through all of this material whilst this trial is going on”.