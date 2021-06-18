PHOTO: Tricycle travel

Friday, June 18, 2021

A tricycle proves the perfect mode of transportation for this woman and a little girl on Penwood

Road in the Waterhouse community in St Andrew. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT