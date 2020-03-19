Trini businesses adjust operations to the new norm—’social distancing’

The coronavirus outbreak has led to unprecedented circumstances, including mass social distancing and self-isolation around the world.

In Trinidad, several businesses have adjusted their operations to accommodate society’s new norms. It’s widely known that coronavirus has the most severe impact on the elderly population.

To address this, supermarket chains Massy Stores and Tru Valu are now opening earlier—from 7am to 8am daily, to facilitate the elderly, “differently-abled and immunocompromised”. This is especially to allow them the social distance needed to get their supplies before the supermarkets open to the wider public.

The move was met with high praise from the public. “This is so very caring and loving. Helps to make our country a nicer place,” said Margaret Burke-Scipio.

“Innovation admired,” said Jennifer Thompson-Bedeau.

Demaris Moss highlighted that the early hour allowed him to shop without fear of a shortage of items: “Thank you for considering we older folks. At least we have some time to shop without the huge crowds grabbing everything.”

Meanwhile, Digicel Trinidad & Tobago has adjusted its product offerings to accommodate the growing population of employees working from home.

Customers can now access to no limits on LTE data, free LTE data nights, 1 GB free LTE data, free access to essential websites (WHO, CARPHA, Ministry of Health, news websites, etc.), free calls to health centres and airlines, and free postpaid anywhere minutes.