Trinidad Carnival 2021 cancelled

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley has effectively crushed the dreams of those hoping Trinidad Carnival 2021 would still happen.

“I see no future for Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago in the months ahead…unless there’s some dramatic change in the wind that will blow across us by Christmas, Carnival is not on,” Dr Rowley declared

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Spotlight on the Economy forum at the Hyatt Regency on Monday (September 28).

Rowley equated hosting a carnival in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to “madness”.

“With the coronavirus still a major issue in the world around us, it is just not on,” he stated.

The twin-island has seen 4,362 confirmed coronavirus cases and 71 related deaths.