COVID-19 cases in Trinidad jump to 4

COVID-19 cases in Trinidad jump to 4Monday, March 16, 2020
The Ministry of Health has confirmed that
there are two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Trinidad and Tobago,
bringing the total number of cases to four.
The Health Ministry sent a brief release late Sunday night (March 15) but provided no additional information.
In a press conference held on Saturday, Thoracic Medical Director at Caura Hospital Michelle Trotman confirmed the status of the first two cases. The first patient, a 52-yer-old man, is said to be improving with a recovery window of seven to 21 days.
The second patient, a 66-year-old man, is said to be more critical but has shown improvement since being admitted to the hospital.
This story is developing. More information will be provided as the situation develops.
