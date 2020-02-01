Oh, the thirst: Trini man to be united with sex doll after a year

The wait is finally over for a Trinidadian man whose sex doll was confiscated after he imported it into the twin-island republic over a year ago.

In December 2018 customs officers in Trinidad seized the man’s mannequin before it could be delivered to him, claiming that its importation was in contravention of Section 45(1)(L) of the Customs Act. That section state that it is prohibited to import any “indecent or obscene prints, painting, photographs, books, cards, lithographic or other engravings, gramophone records or any other indecent or obscene articles or matter”.

The doll was on ordered returned on Thursday (Jan 30) by Justice Ricky Rahim at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain. Justice Rahim declared that the implementation of the policy by customs that any item considered a sex toy that closely resembles the male or female genitals is prohibited as being indecent or obscene under the section was unlawful.

The man, who was not identified will be united with his sex doll upon his payment of security in the sum of $5,000 at the Arima Magistrates’ Court and the execution of a bond in which he undertakes to produce the doll to court for trial, in an unaltered state, if called upon to do so or for the purposes of forfeiture and condemnation proceedings.

Additionally, the State has been ordered to pay the man’s legal cost in bringing the claim.