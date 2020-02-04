Trini nationals will need special permit to travel to some European countries

Trinidad and Tobago nationals will be required to complete a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) form in order to enter participating European countries for short term travel.

The requirement will take effect in 2021.

The procedure will apply to Trinbagonian travellers who intend to visit certain European countries for 90 days and under for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. They will be required to complete the electronic ETIAS application four days prior to their departure date for Europe. This also applies to travellers who will only be transiting in Europe en route to other destinations.

Any Trinidadian citizen that wishes to enter Europe for over 90 days, or for other purposes than those allowed under the ETIAS programme will need to apply for a Schengen visa.

The ETIAS was first announced by the European Union in 2016 and was implemented to improve the security of EU member states within the Schengen region by capturing data on travellers that currently visit the area without a visa. An approved ETIAS is valid for three years and can be used for multiple entries and for transit to other countries in Europe. Travellers must submit their application at least 96 hours before departure. Those who were denied an ETIAS can still apply for a full visitor visa. According to guidelines issued by ETIAS, an ETIAS does not guarantee entry to Europe as the final decision is made by the border security personnel of the European country of arrival.

The ETIAS countries that will require travellers to have an EU travel authorisation will be those that are currently EU Schengen States including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

For more information on ETIAS guidelines and applications for Trinbagonian citizens, visit their website.