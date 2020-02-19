Trini PM wants visa-free travel to Canada

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is calling on Canada to eliminate the requirement for a visa for their citizens to enter that country.

Rowley directed his comments at Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne at the Caricom heads meeting in Barbados on Tuesday.

His comments come on the heels of Champagne telling leaders in T&T that Canada is taking steps to strengthen its relationship with Caricom, proposing an annual meeting between the two.

A subsequent release from the Office of the Prime Minister said both sides will be “well-served by the removal of this barrier given Trinidad and Tobago’s deep and historical connections with Canada”.