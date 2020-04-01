Trini police may close banks, supermarkets over violation of social distancing

Trini police may close banks, supermarkets over violation of social distancingWednesday, April 01, 2020
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Wednesday said it may be forced to close banks, supermarkets and markets if citizens do not adhere to the strict guidelines of not congregating in numbers over five.
The guideline is part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said that there were people who spend most of their time speaking about an individual who leaves his house to jog in an isolated environment where there is little risk, but are less concerned about the hundreds of them cramped outside banks, supermarkets and markets.
He said this issue should be a major concern to these critics as the spread of the virus is more likely to come from these places. Griffith warned that if persons do not adhere to their responsibilities as laid out by the National Security Council (NSC), he may be forced to close those banks, supermarkets and markets, adding that National Security Minister Stuart Young has spoken to all banks and other institutions about social distancing.
