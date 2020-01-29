Trini sailing athlete qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Trinidad and Tobago laser sailor Andrew Lewis is going to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The athlete secured his place over the weekend at the Hempel World Cup Series in Miami, Florida. Although he placed fourth, he edged out his competitors from Mexico and Canada. During the course of the competition, he placed 2nd, 4th, 3rd, 5th, 8th and 17th.

This is the third time Lewis will compete in the games. He represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

He is also the only Trinbagonian athlete to compete in the sport. The Trinidadian sailor shared his excitement on Instagram on Monday, saying: “ALL GLORY TO GOD! Not me WE DID IT … huge thanks to everyone across planet earth. To TOKYO 2020 we go!”

Lewis is now the seventh Trinbagonian athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Games, joining Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, track and field stars Machel Cedenio and Jereem Richards and Olympic swimmer Dylan Carter.

Lewis has been a long-standing advocate for pushing one’s self in spite of adversity. In 2015—the year before the Rio Olympics—he was severely injured after he was crushed by a concrete wall. Although he suffered severe injuries—including fractures and broken bones—he managed to recover, train and still compete in the Olympic Games.