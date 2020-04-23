Trini students at regional institutions to receive gov’t care packages

Trini students at regional institutions to receive gov’t care packagesThursday, April 23, 2020
|
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago will be sending care packages to nationals of the twin-island republic who are studying at institutions in the region.
This was disclosed by National Security Minister Stuart Young who was speaking at Wednesday’s daily virtual media briefing hosted by the Ministry of Health.
According to Stuart, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has instructed the Ministry of Finance to work with the Ministry of Education to get packages to the students.
The packages will be sent to the University of the West Indies’ campuses in Jamaica and Barbados, high commissions, consulates and missions and then distributed to the students.
He said although discussions began just a few days ago, the government is working to get these packages out by next Monday. The minister also appealed to students at universities in the region to shelter in place.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy