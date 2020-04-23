Trini students at regional institutions to receive gov’t care packages

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago will be sending care packages to nationals of the twin-island republic who are studying at institutions in the region.

This was disclosed by National Security Minister Stuart Young who was speaking at Wednesday’s daily virtual media briefing hosted by the Ministry of Health.

According to Stuart, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has instructed the Ministry of Finance to work with the Ministry of Education to get packages to the students.

The packages will be sent to the University of the West Indies’ campuses in Jamaica and Barbados, high commissions, consulates and missions and then distributed to the students.

He said although discussions began just a few days ago, the government is working to get these packages out by next Monday. The minister also appealed to students at universities in the region to shelter in place.