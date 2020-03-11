Trinidad and Tobago adds France, Germany, Spain to its travel ban list

Trinidad and Tobago has added France, Germany and Spain to its travel ban list as the new coronavirus continues its spread across the globe.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Keith Rowley on Wednesday (March 11) following his return from Ghana.

“Cabinet took a decision, and based on the protocols… and given the explosion of the virus—specifically in Germany, Spain and France—the minister of health along with the minister of national security and myself will take the necessary steps to add those countries to the list,” Rowley said.

These European countries join China, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea on the country’s current list.

Nationals and permanent residents returning from these countries will have to undergo a 14-day period of quarantine before they are allowed to enter the general population.