Trinidad and Tobago confirms first two cases of Delta variant

Trinidad and Tobago health authorities Wednesday confirmed that the country had registered two cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that the first patient is a recently returned national who travelled to Trinidad from the United States, while the second patient had arrived here after travelling from Mexico, transiting through Panama and Guyana.

“As per existing quarantine protocols, the nationals provided negative PCR tests, which were taken 72-hours prior to arrival. The nationals were immediately placed into State-supervised quarantine, as per the protocol for unvaccinated adults.

“As a result of the positive COVID-19 results from their seventh day swab, the persons were subsequently transferred and isolated in a state step-down facility,” the ministry said.

It noted that the presence of these Delta variants were confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies (UWI) and that the public is aware, this laboratory has been testing COVID-19 positive samples from Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean Community (Caricom) member states since September last year.

The ministry said that since re-opening its borders on July 16, Trinidad and Tobago has updated its quarantine protocols for people entering the country.

It said that these protocols state that all returning adults, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, should spend 14 days in a State-supervised quarantine facility, adding that these entry protocols will continue to be implemented.