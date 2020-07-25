Trinidad and Tobago being lashed by Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is lashing Trinidad

and Tobago which has seen its weather alert raised to orange level.

The island is currently facing heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the storm system which began affecting it early this morning.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) issued a public warning for the twin-island republic, saying there is a 70 per cent chance of heavy showers or thunderstorms beginning this morning (July 25) into tonight.

Additionally, it said there may be flash flooding and landslides in areas that are prone to such events. “Gusty winds in excess of 65km/h can also be experienced in the vicinity of heavy downpours. This event is related to instability associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Gonzalo.”

A tropical storm watch, which was this morning upgraded to a warning, was previously in place for just Tobago, but neighbouring Trinidad is not being spared Gonzalo’s fury. The TTMS warned citizens to protect their lives, livelihoods and property. Additionally, people have been advised to stock up on food,water and medicine as they wait out the storm.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management said ” This system has so far proven to be a very unpredictable. Notwithstanding this unpredictability, based on the MET Service forecast, it appears that Trinidad and Tobago can expect very heavy rainfall. As such, the ODPM is urging all persons to fully prepare themselves and secure their possessions. The entire Trinidad and Tobago is asked to be ready for this passing weather system.”

The TTMS adverse weather alert begins at 11:00 a.m. and will end at 8:00 p.m. today.