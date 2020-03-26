Trinidad and Tobago reports first death from COVID-19

Trinidad and Tobago reports first death from COVID-19Thursday, March 26, 2020
|
Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its first COVID-19 related death. The Ministry of Health confirmed that the patient died on Wednesday, March 25.
According to the Ministry, the patient was an elderly male with a pre-existing medical condition. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that he delayed in sharing the news to the wider public out of respect for the patient’s family to have “ample time to receive and process this information.”
He urged citizens to take a humanistic approach and respect the patient’s confidentiality and the family’s right to privacy.
The patient’s death comes just as the Ministry confirmed more positive cases of the virus in the country. At present, there are 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago. Forty-four of those cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram recently said that at present there are 20,000 persons who came back into the country, and they represent 0.15 per cent of the total population. He indicated that while the majority of them are self-isolating, some are not.
He indicated that the Immigration Division has sent a list of all those persons to the CMO’s committee, and under the Quarantine Act of Trinidad and Tobago, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has been dispatched to monitor them.
