Trinidad and Tobago shaken by strong earthquake

Trinidad and Tobago shaken by strong earthquakeTuesday, January 28, 2020
|
A strong earthquake with a
magnitude of 5.3 rocked several parts of Trinidad during the early hours of
Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that the quake occurred 24 minutes after midnight and that it was located Latitude: 10.11N,Â Longitude: 61.98W and a depth of 10 kilometres.
It said the quake was felt 59 km west south-west of San Fernando, 80 km south-west of the capital Port of Spain and the 97 km south-west of Arima.
The quake is the latest in a series of tremors to hit several Caribbean islands in recent days.
Hundreds of small quakes began hitting Puerto Rico on December 28, and a magnitude 5.8 jolt toppled a famed rock formation landmark on January 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy