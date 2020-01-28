Trinidad and Tobago shaken by strong earthquake

A strong earthquake with a

magnitude of 5.3 rocked several parts of Trinidad during the early hours of

Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that the quake occurred 24 minutes after midnight and that it was located Latitude: 10.11N,Â Longitude: 61.98W and a depth of 10 kilometres.

It said the quake was felt 59 km west south-west of San Fernando, 80 km south-west of the capital Port of Spain and the 97 km south-west of Arima.

The quake is the latest in a series of tremors to hit several Caribbean islands in recent days.

Hundreds of small quakes began hitting Puerto Rico on December 28, and a magnitude 5.8 jolt toppled a famed rock formation landmark on January 6.