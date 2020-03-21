Trinidad and Tobago to close its borders indefinitely

From midnight on March 22, 2020, Trinidad and

Tobago will close its airspace to all international flights until further

notice.

National Security Minister Stuart Young announced the news during a special press conference on Saturday (March 21).

The closure applies to both nationals and non-nationals.

The nation’s seaports will also be closed, however, cargo ships will still be allowed to drop off goods.

The announcement comes on the heels of the news that the country now has 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a huge leap from nine the day before. The 40 patients were all aboard a cruise ship in early March that was stranded at sea and had passengers who tested positive for the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram also strongly advised those who came through T&T’s borders in the last 14 days, and those who are arriving up until the borders are closed at midnight Sunday to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, the government of the twin-island republic has reduced its ban on the opening of bars and dining at restaurants and clubs to just one month. The new regulations came into force on March 21.

In an updated legal notice late Thursday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh advised the public that the regulations regarding the opening of these recreational businesses will expire on April 20, unless revoked earlier.

The revised regulations, issued in accordance with section 105 of the Public Health Ordinance, replaces a previously issued ordinance in which the ban was originally in place until July 31.

According to the regulations issued on Thursday, anyone found to be operating a bar during this period is liable on summary conviction to imprisonment for six months.