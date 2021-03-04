Trinidad and Tobago’s PM hints at border reopening in May

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley has hinted that the country’s borders may reopen in May.

Rowley hinted at the May reopening while speaking at a press conference held at Magdalena Grand Beach on Wednesday (March 3) where he fielded questions about the COVID-19 virus and the potential reopening of the country’s borders.

While not committing to a definitive date, he said the United States had indicated the vast majority of its population would be vaccinated by May, which means that they could travel without fear of spreading or contracting the virus.

“The opening of borders was always very heavily influenced by the discovery and availability of a vaccine or vaccines. We are now at the stage where vaccine availability is now reaching a point where we could think in terms of inoculating the populations that will be mixing,” Rowley said.

“The United States, our main contact outside of Trinidad and Tobago, has indicated that…by May their population should have vaccines and be sufficiently inoculated where people can mix without the fear of heavy or any infections at all. Once that happens…then the opening of borders will become a reality,” he added.

Trinidad and Tobago’s borders were closed in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.