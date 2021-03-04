Trinidad and Tobago’s PM hints at border reopening in May

Trinidad and Tobago’s PM hints at border reopening in MayThursday, March 04, 2021
|
Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley has hinted that the country’s borders may reopen in May.
Rowley hinted at the May reopening while speaking at a press conference held at Magdalena Grand Beach on Wednesday (March 3) where he fielded questions about the COVID-19 virus and the potential reopening of the country’s borders.
While not committing to a definitive date, he said the United States had indicated the vast majority of its population would be vaccinated by May, which means that they could travel without fear of spreading or contracting the virus.
“The opening of borders was always very heavily influenced by the discovery and availability of a vaccine or vaccines. We are now at the stage where vaccine availability is now reaching a point where we could think in terms of inoculating the populations that will be mixing,” Rowley said.
“The United States, our main contact outside of Trinidad and Tobago, has indicated that…by May their population should have vaccines and be sufficiently inoculated where people can mix without the fear of heavy or any infections at all. Once that happens…then the opening of borders will become a reality,” he added.
Trinidad and Tobago’s borders were closed in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy