Trinidad confirms its first COVID-19 case

Health officials in Trinidad and Tobago

said the twin-island republic has confirmed its first case of the novel

coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday afternoon, March 12.

Declaring the imported case, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that the victim is a 52-year-old man, who flew into the country from infected Switzerland on Monday (March 9).

The tests confirming Trinidad’s first imported case returned as positive at 2:45pm (local time) on Thursday, however, the patient is being considered as ‘mild’.

“It is worthwhile to note that since Monday, this person has been in self-isolation. The person contacted his health care professional on Wednesday, which is yesterday. The necessary swabs were taken and CARPHA, at 2:45 pm said we have our first confirmed case of COVID-19,” Delaysignh said at a press conference.

The confirmation now brings the total number of Caribbean cases to 20.