Trinidad confirms its first COVID-19 case

Trinidad confirms its first COVID-19 caseThursday, March 12, 2020
|
Health officials in Trinidad and Tobago
said the twin-island republic has confirmed its first case of the novel
coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday afternoon, March 12.
Declaring the imported case, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that the victim is a 52-year-old man, who flew into the country from infected Switzerland on Monday (March 9).
The tests confirming Trinidad’s first imported case returned as positive at 2:45pm (local time) on Thursday, however, the patient is being considered as ‘mild’.
“It is worthwhile to note that since Monday, this person has been in self-isolation. The person contacted his health care professional on Wednesday, which is yesterday. The necessary swabs were taken and CARPHA, at 2:45 pm said we have our first confirmed case of COVID-19,” Delaysignh said at a press conference.
The confirmation now brings the total number of Caribbean cases to 20.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy