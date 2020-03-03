Trinidad court fines Jamaican lawyer for corruption

Trinidad court fines Jamaican lawyer for corruptionTuesday, March 03, 2020
|
Vincent Nelson, a Jamaican-born Queen’s Counsel in Trinidad and Tobago has been fined TT$2.25 million (US$360,000) for corruption.
The fine was imposed by a High Court on Monday for Nelson’s role in an alleged conspiracy involving former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and an opposition legislator.
On June 6 last year, Nelson pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering, misbehaviour in public office, and conspiracy to commit an act of corruption after Justice Malcom Holdip accepted a plea agreement between Nelson and the state.
But the misbehaviour charge was discontinued by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard in keeping with the plea agreement.
The judge also agreed not to impose a custodial sentence on the attorney. For his part, Nelson has agreed to become a state witness and testify against Ramlogan and former opposition legislator Gerald Ramdeen.
Ramlogan and Ramdeen have been released on bail totalling TT$2.7 million after being jointly charged with conspiracy to contravene Section 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act; conspiracy to contravene Section 45 of the Proceeds of Crime Act; and conspiracy to misbehave in public office.
