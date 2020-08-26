Trinidad police seek help to reunite Tarique with family; toddler found wandering Morvant

Trinidad police seek help to reunite Tarique with family; toddler found wandering MorvantWednesday, August 26, 2020
|
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Force (TTPS) is seeking the
public’s assistance in reuniting a toddler, Tarique, with his parents or legal
guardian after he was found by officers in the town of Morvant on Wednesday
(August 26).
According to a statement this afternoon, the boy, who reportedly seems to be no older than three years, was found along Matapal Street around 9:30 am.
It is not clear what condition Tarique was found, however, a photograph seems to show the child in good health.
Since then, Morvant Police have been actively searching for his parents or guardian.
As they continue, the Trinibagonian police have urged members of the public with information to contact the Morvant Police Station at (868) 627-0875 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-TIPS
Persons can also make use of the emergency police contact at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.
