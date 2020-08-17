Trinidad rattled by 4.5 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake with

a magnitude of 4.5 rocked sections of Trinidad on Monday, August 17, but there

were immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) said that the quake, which occurred at 11.33 am (local time) was located Latitude: 10.95N and Longitude: 61.79W. It had a depth of 35 kilometres (km)

It was felt 44 km north west of the capital, Port of Spain, 66 km north west of Arima, east of here and 85 km northwest of San Fernando, south of here.