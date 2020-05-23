Trinidad re-opens borders to accommodate nationals stranded on cruise liners

The Trinidad and Tobago government Saturday said it would re-open its borders temporarily to allow almost 60 nationals stranded on cruise liners to come into the country.

A statement from the Ministry of National Security said that the authorities here have been communicating with the various cruise ship companies and are seeking to make arrangements and schedule the return of the nationals on the various different cruise ships.

It said the first six nationals will arrive here on Saturday and then 53 others will arrive on Monday.

“Upon arrival, our nationals will be medically examined and assessed by our public health officers and will be subject to state quarantine arrangements,” the statement said, adding that National Security Minister, Stuart Young, is engaged in discussions surrounding the entry of the remaining 300 plus nationals and the management and timing of their return.

“The Government continues to carefully manage the return of our nationals in a manner designed to protect both those returning, as well as, the population in Trinidad and Tobago,” the statement added.

Trinidad and Tobago closed its borders in March as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that was first detected in China and blamed for 331, 457 death and 5.06 million infections worldwide.

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 116 positive cases and eight deaths from the virus.Sponsored Links