Trinidad registers 610 COVID deaths in December

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago registered 610 deaths so far this month from the novel coronavirus pandemic, making it so far the worst month since the first case was registered here in March last year.

Last month Trinidad and Tobago registered 425 deaths and the Ministry of Health, in its latest bulletin on Sunday, noted that 30 people died from the virus, pushing the death toll to 2,768.

In addition, Trinidad and Tobago registered 465 new confirmed positive cases from samples taken during December 22 to 25, and so far this month a total of 18,468 people have tested positive for the virus. The country has registered 89,829 infections and 70,220 recoveries since March last year. In November, the country registered 14,032 infections.

The authorities said 473 patients were hospitalised as of Sunday.

The ministry said that so far, 659,477 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime and 47,921 have received a shot of a single-dose vaccine. It said 66,979 people have received an additional primary dose or booster shot. A total of 664,699 people are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has acknowledged that in this pandemic all citizens, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, hold rights and responsibilities for the care and safety of each other in this country.

“Even as we do this, let us spare a moment of reflection to remember all those families and communities who have experienced the loss of loved ones along the way and for whom the pandemic is more than the daily news but the source of the pain that they would continue to suffer.”

Rowley reminded citizens that human civilisation was built on the basic values of love, compassion, decency, morality, and that the Christmas season “is that moment we can renew those values and reveal further our true strengths within”.

The Administration has said it intends to go ahead with the plan to require all government workers to be fully vaccinated if they want to continue being paid, despite calls from trade unions to have the plan scrapped.