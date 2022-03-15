Trinidad scholar and pollster Prof Selwyn Ryan dies

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — One of Trinidad and Tobagos's leading writers, researchers and political scientists, Professor Selwyn Ryan, has died.

According to local reports, Professor Ryan passed away on Sunday morning.

Following news of his death, Minister of Communication Symon De Nobriga conveyed his deepest condolence to his family, colleagues, and loved ones.

In a statement the minister said he heard the sad news and thinks that the country will be all the poorer for his passing.

“As a writer, researcher, political scientist and as an academic he will be missed but he will live on in the body of his work and the memories forged with those he impacted throughout his life,” De Nobriga said.

Ryan received a BA (Hons) degree in History from the University of Toronto in 1960 and a PhD in Political Science from Cornell University in 1966.

He also taught at York University in Toronto, University of Ghana, Makerere University in Uganda, and in the Department of Government of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine, Trinidad. Professor Ryan was departmental head from 1976 to 1979.

On Monday, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, vice chancellor at The UWI, said Ryan's contribution to the rise of The UWI as an excellent, ethical and activist academy sets him apart as a stalwart of scholarship and an icon of the academe.

“Over a period of four decades, this phenomenally dedicated doyen charted new ground in political science and stood his ground for the relevance and legitimacy of his discipline and institution. In this regard, we recognise and celebrate his intellectual and scholastic contribution to The UWI as it continues on a journey of service to the Caribbean people,” Sir Hilary said.

“Selwyn was not only a solid and reliable political scientist that left no stone unturned in the search for facts and truths, but a splendid articulator of his empirical discoveries. He was a brilliant research empiricist.” Theorising was not his preference. His primary commitment was to enable society to clearly understand the issues at hand for purposes of shaping political policy and practice,” added the vice chancellor.