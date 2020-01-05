Trinidad temporarily bans glass bottles approaching Carnival season

Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of National

Security says that it will be implementing a ban on glass bottles during the

upcoming Carnival season.

During a recent meeting, officials from the ministry said talks surrounding the proposed ban progressed positively held discussions with key carnival stakeholders.

The meeting focused on a flexible enforcement approach against glass bottles, as well as other implementation considerations.

“All participants in the consultation process expressed their full support for the intended ban on glass bottles on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, agreeing that the thrust will create a safer and cleaner environment,” a statement from the ministry indicated.

The ban on glass bottles is expected to take effect from 4:00 a.m. on Carnival Monday, February 24, to 12:00 midnight on Carnival Tuesday, February 25.

The National Security Ministry added that a public education drive on the collaborative initiative entitled “Clean Scene, Safe Scene” will be launched in the coming days.