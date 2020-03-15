Trinidad & Tobago closes public performance spaces

All public performance spaces in Trinidad and

Tobago will be temporarily closed in an effort to reduce the spread of

COVID-19.

The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts (MCDCA) made the announcement on Friday, and the measure went into effect at 3PM and will be in place until Friday, 11.59 PM on Friday, March 20 in the first instance.

These spaces include the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), Queen’s Hall, and Naparima Bowl. All Community Centres, Regional Complexes and Civic Centres as well as the National Museum and Art Gallery and Castle Killarney.

The Ministry also confirmed that the start of the Community Education Programme (CEP), the Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival, the second annual Film and Folklore Festival and the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition season will be postponed until further notice.