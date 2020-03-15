Trinidad & Tobago closes public performance spaces

Trinidad & Tobago closes public performance spacesSunday, March 15, 2020
|
All public performance spaces in Trinidad and
Tobago will be temporarily closed in an effort to reduce the spread of
COVID-19.
The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts (MCDCA) made the announcement on Friday, and the measure went into effect at 3PM and will be in place until Friday, 11.59 PM on Friday, March 20 in the first instance.
These spaces include the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), Queen’s Hall, and Naparima Bowl. All Community Centres, Regional Complexes and Civic Centres as well as the National Museum and Art Gallery and Castle Killarney.
The Ministry also confirmed that the start of the Community Education Programme (CEP), the Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival, the second annual Film and Folklore Festival and the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition season will be postponed until further notice.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy