Trinidad & Tobago to receive vaccines from India, China

Trinidad

and Tobago will get a total of 140,000 doses of two different types of COVID-19

vaccines donated by India and China.

The Government of India on Wednesday officially informed Port of Spain that 40,000 doses of the World Health Organization (WHO)-approved AstraZeneca vaccine have now been released for donation to the twin-island republic.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister added that China has also offered 100,000 doses of another vaccine, Sinopharm, “to support and safeguard the health of the people of Trinidad and Tobago”.

“The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has graciously accepted this generous offer of the Sinopharm vaccine as we anxiously await WHO approval,” the statement said, adding that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has expressed his sincerest appreciation and gratitude to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping of China for their generosity.

“All relevant arrangements are being made for the shipment of the vaccines to Port of Spain.”