Trinidadian cop to be charged for not wearing face mask in public

Trinidadian cop to be charged for not wearing face mask in publicSaturday, November 14, 2020
|
Trinidad and Tobago’s Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith, has ordered that a police officer be issued with a TT$1,000 ticket for breaching the Public Health Ordinance Regulations by not wearing a mask in public.
The unidentified officer, who was on duty in the capital on Friday with other officers, was spotted without a mask.
“We are here to lead by example. We are here to ensure that everyone adheres to the regulations. We cannot be seen breaching the said regulations,” Griffith said, adding that he had also asked for a report as to why the police officer was brandishing a sophisticated weapon in public without the ‘POLICE’ insignia on his clothing.
Griffith said he wants the public to not only to be responsible but to be logical.
“There is a reason why persons are not allowed in the bars because you are trying to avoid close proximity to other persons. But if 50 persons are not allowed in a bar but the 50 persons instead go outside on the pavement, it poses a greater risk and health factor to you and others because you are now converging in a much tighter space than in the bar,’ Griffith said.
“The law was made to stop people from being in the bar, but by you going on the outside, is making it even worse.”
He continued: “It gives me no pleasure to try to enforce these laws and to cause persons to lose $1,000. So all I ask persons is just to adhere to the Regulations.”
— CMC
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy