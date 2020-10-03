Trinidadian cultural activist Dennis ‘Sprangalang’ Hall dies

Trinidadian cultural activist Dennis ‘Sprangalang’ Hall diesSaturday, October 03, 2020
|
Well-known Trinidadian comedian and cultural archivist Dennis ‘Sprangalang’ Hall died late Friday from complications caused by a stroke.
He was 71 years old.
Hall, who was also known for his stand-up comedy, was known throughout the Caribbean, the Americas and Europe.
In a statement late Friday, the Trinbago Unitfied Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO), said Hall was a comedian, historian, actor, producer, talk show host, singer/composer and a Lifetime Member of TUCO.
“Mr Hall starred in the 2003 situation comedy Lord Have Mercy! which was produced in Canada for VisionTV but has also aired on Caribbean International Network and other television stations in the Caribbean in the years since it was produced. He was also featured in the 2007 Canadian feature film A Winter Tale, written, directed and produced by Frances-Anne Solomon, as well as the stage play A Man in the Bedroom, alongside fellow Trinidadian comedian Errol Fabien in 2010,” the statement said.
Hall was the younger brother of playwright Tony Hall who died earlier this year.
