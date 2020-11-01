Trinidadian dies on Caribbean Airlines flight

A Trinidadian man who boarded a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) at the

JFK International Airport in New York late Saturday, died while en route to the

Piarco International Airport.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the elderly man who was a passenger on a CAL repatriation flight, started having severe medical issues and this resulted in the flight being rerouted to Puerto Rico.Â

The newspaper reports that the elderly man appeared to have died by the time the aircraft landed in Puerto Rico.