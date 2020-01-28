Trinidadian gender activist under fire for calling Kobe a rapist

On Sunday, the world was thrust into mourning after the

But a day later, Trinidad and Tobago gender activist, Nazma Muller posted a link to a 2016 Hollywood Reporter article about the sexual assault allegations that were brought against him.

Muller captioned the post: “I don’t care how good he could bounce a freaking ball, he was a rapist,”.

It didn’t take long before people, obviously outraged at the timing of the post, came to his defense.

Stephen Wright commented, “He wasn’t convicted. Case was dismissed. Alleged rapist worse case scenario. cyaa style di man as rapist man,”

To which Muller replied. “If he couldn’t bounce a ball so good, he would still be doing time for it,”

Joshua Sampson suggested Muller did more research into the allegations, “Nah man uh ain’t do uh research properly,” he wrote.

But Muller was quick with the clap back.

“Joshua Sampson, only two people were in that room that night. One came out with bruises. And the other wasnt you,” he said.

“No he wasn’t. Not every man accused is,” another Facebook user chimed in.

But one user agreed with Muller. “It is a complicated legacy, he is gone, she is lost to the annals of history, and always believe ten women. If he hadn’t had that legal power behind him, whole different scenario,” the user wrote.

In 2003, Bryant was charged with felony sexual assault stemming from an incident at a Colorado hotel in which Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman who worked at the property as a front-desk clerk.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the case when the woman told them she was unwilling to testify.

Bryant later issued an apology, saying he understood that the woman, unlike himself, did not view their encounter as consensual. A lawsuit the woman brought against Bryant was later settled out of court