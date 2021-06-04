Trinidad’s Attorney General causes stir on social media after referencing Skillibeng

Trinidadian Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi seemingly threw Trinidad and Tobago’s social media in a tizzy after making what seems to be a Skillibeng reference.

On Wednesday Al-Rawi’s Twitter account issued the following tweet: “Crocodile Teeth”, accompanied by an emoji of the reptile.

It’s uncertain why the tweet was made, but it sparked a discussion across the Twitter sphere. One person commenting below the post reacted with “Shoulda ask for the one featuring Nicki,” while another commented “Buh wais this Bai, I love my country yes”.

Others sought to question if the Minister himself had made the post. “Who playing with dis man phone?” one commenter asked. However, the tweet has not been deleted, which indicates that it was likely to have been made with the AG’s knowledge and consent.

It’s uncertain what led to the post, however it certainly is another boost for the St Thomas native (Skillibeng) who continues to enjoy a meteoric rise in the dancehall space.

Coincidentally, he recently copped a major collaboration with Trinidad-born rap star Nicki Minaj when she remixed the same track and released it as part of her mixtape ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’. The song led to Skillibeng getting his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The song seems to be a hit among a number of international artistes to include Drake, Rich The Kid and others.