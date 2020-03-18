Trinidad’s COVID-19 cases climb to seven

Trinidad’s COVID-19 cases climb to sevenWednesday, March 18, 2020
|
Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the country’s total of positive cases to seven.
All cases so far have been imported. It’s understood that the recent cases are two Trinidadian women who were on a cruise ship that was off the coast of Martinique. The ship was not allowed to dock and none of the passengers could disembark as some passengers were suspected to have the virus.
The two women returned to Trinidad on Tuesday and were immediately transported to the hospital where they will be quarantined and treated.
Prime Minister Keith Rowley indicated that there were just over 70 nationals abroad on a cruise ship. Although he said that the country’s borders will close for 14 days, he added that nationals will be allowed to return.
