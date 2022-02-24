Trinityville residents long for good water supply

SEVERAL residents of Trinityville, St Thomas, say their daily lives are being disrupted because the National Water Commission's (NWC) supply to their community is inconsistent.

The residents say this makes necessary tasks such as washing, cooking and cleaning difficult.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the rural area last week, 71-year-old Evadnie Levy, who has lived in the community for several years, said she does not understand what the problem is, as NWC workers have reassured her on numerous occasions that the water would return soon. However, Levy said weeks often go by without the essential commodity.

“When the water lock off we will no have none fi all two weeks,” she said.

Sixty-year-old Yvonne Shepherd, another resident, said she sees NWC workers often but they only give her false hope as the problem continues.

Shepherd, who cares for her two grandchildren, added that the water crisis affects them as most days they have no running water to bathe for school in the mornings.

“School starts at seven so sometimes all six o' clock them have to go to the river, and you know that's dangerous,” she said, adding that this worries her, especially since most times they don't have a choice.

She appealed to to NWC to create a schedule for the water supply so residents can better prepare .

“Them [NWC] lock off the water and lef and gone…they don't care about the people them,” she said. “At first living here, you always out of water every three day. Them normally just lock it off overnight and by the other day, you get water — but this year a di worse.”

Further, Paulette McIndoe, 59, said she grew up learning to depend on the river in lieu of potable water, but pollution has impacted that dependence.

“Me is a river person so any likkle thing [I will] down by the river,” she said. “But not every resident can manage to go there. The water from the river can be used for washing and cleaning but it is not always safe for drinking.”

McIndoe, however, believes the problem would be solved if a water truck comes to serve the community when the water is turned off.

“Is not every person can afford bottled water, so when there's an issue the truck should come and just supply water to those who cannot access the river,” she said.

Lidon Natty, 66, also told the Observer he is frustrated with the water situation in Trinityville and believes the community road that is being fixed has contributed to the water troubles.

His main concern, however, is about drinking water from the river.

“We no love drink the river water [because] too much nastiness wash in it,” he said, adding that he at times asks his neighbours for water when the river gets dirty.

Corporate communications manager of the NWC, Andrew Cannon says Trinityville is supplied water by regulating the valve used to pump it. He says the valve is designed to serve the upper, middle and lower sections of the community on a scheduled basis.

But he says the regulation is seasonal and this causes elevated areas to be without water even during their scheduled times of supply.

Cannon also says the community road construction has interfered with NWC's piping system.

“Due to ongoing road improvement works, from time to time there are breaks on the line and our teams are constantly in the area carrying out repairs to these damaged pipelines,” he said.

Cannon added that it is difficult to avoid disturbances to the water supply because the water network is old, and there is an increase in the demand for water from each part of the community.

He added that there are new pipelines at Crab River that will connect with the pipelines in Trinityville for better supply.