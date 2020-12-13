Triple digits again! Jamaica’s daily COVID cases over 100 for first time in a month

Triple digits again! Jamaica’s daily COVID cases over 100 for first time in a monthSunday, December 13, 2020
|
Jamaica’s daily coronavirus cases have
inched back over the triple-digit mark with 102 positives over the past 24
hours.
The new cases bring the island’s tally to 11, 710. Jamaica last hit 100 or more cases a month ago when it recorded 104 cases on November 14.
The ages of the new cases range from four-years-old to 82, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Deaths now total 273 after two additional fatalities were recorded over the period.
The deceased are a 61-year-old male from St Catherine and a 79-year-old female, also from the parish.
There were 155 more recoveries over the period, taking the total to 7.954.
Ninety-two people are hospitalised with the virus with 12 considered critically ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy