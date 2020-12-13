Triple digits again! Jamaica’s daily COVID cases over 100 for first time in a month

Jamaica’s daily coronavirus cases have

inched back over the triple-digit mark with 102 positives over the past 24

hours.

The new cases bring the island’s tally to 11, 710. Jamaica last hit 100 or more cases a month ago when it recorded 104 cases on November 14.

The ages of the new cases range from four-years-old to 82, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Deaths now total 273 after two additional fatalities were recorded over the period.

The deceased are a 61-year-old male from St Catherine and a 79-year-old female, also from the parish.

There were 155 more recoveries over the period, taking the total to 7.954.

Ninety-two people are hospitalised with the virus with 12 considered critically ill.