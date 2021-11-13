Triple murder in Westmoreland claims life of up-and coming artiste Paparatzzi

Triple murder in Westmoreland claims life of up-and coming artiste PaparatzziSaturday, November 13, 2021
|
An up and coming artiste was among three persons killed in an early Saturday (November 13) gun attack.
Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force are that the incident occurred sometime after 8:00 a.m. on Darling Street in the parish.
While investigators remain on the scene, it has been confirmed that the attack claimed the life of dancehall artiste Paparatzzi.
Paparazzi began creating a buzz on the local music scene in late 2019 with his single “Braffing”.
The artiste, who was previously a popular party promoter in the island’s west end, later teamed up with ‘6ix’ dancehall crew member, Chronic Law for the single ‘Brafazz’.
At the time of his death, Paparazzi had been working on a collaboration with Jahvillani, with the duo having shot visuals for the tune in late October.
Paparazzi leaves behind a teenage daughter who resides in the United States.
The identities of the other victims in the attack have not yet been ascertained.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy