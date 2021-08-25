Triplets' family receives Government assistance

BURNT SAVANNAH, St Elizabeth — The Government has come to the aid of the Barrett triplets following a Jamaica Observer story on their remarkable educational success and their plight in getting assistance to continue their studies.

State minister for Labour and Social Security Zavia Mayne, and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green visited the family at their home last Thursday to inform the triplets' mother, Tamara Barrett, that her application for the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) has been approved.

Barrett had told the Observer that her past efforts to get help from the State-run PATH were unsuccessful.

Mayne explained that additional considerations were made to grant the approval.

“Based on the information you gave, it came out at that time that it didn't fit the PATH profile. But when you wrote the letter — I believe you wrote directly to the ministry for a further consideration — what it did [was] it gave us an opportunity for additional considerations to be made,” he explained.

“When they [ministry] visited and they saw certain conditions, they became aware of certain new information that they never had at the time. The realities under which we now exist, the changing circumstances of the head of the household, what it did [is] it gave an opportunity for your matter to be looked at,” he added.

The three siblings got their first choice for secondary school placement based on their performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP). Dennis Jr and Denrique will attend Munro College. Their sister, Tamoya, has been placed at Hampton School.

“Considering how well they have done on their exams, they have said to me that their school of first choice is what they have been selected to attend so clearly, notwithstanding all the economic challenges that may confront them, they are doing well,” said Mayne.

“We want to encourage them as a ministry, as a Government and certainly, I know your MP [Floyd Green] is in full agreement that once they are doing well we want to encourage them to continue,” he added.

The children received three tablets and a grant of $50,000 to assist with their educational supplies, including books.

Tamara Barrett was unable to mask her emotion as she thanked the Ministry of Labour for the assistance.

“I'm elated. I'm lost for words. I just don't know what to say; and the kids, as you can see on their faces, they are happy to receive the tablets for their education,” she said.

Green, the Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, said the family is deserving of the assistance.

“Firstly, let me thank the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. I am very happy that we reconsidered the application and it came out in favour of the Barretts. I think they [ministry] can't find a more deserving family because, despite the difficult circumstances, they [Barretts] have worked hard and they have stuck to it,” said Green.

“The children have done exceptionally well, so I would like to thank ministers Mayne and [Karl] Samuda and the entire ministry for answering the call and looking back at the matter,” he added.

He emphasised the importance of education in the constituency and commended stakeholders for assisting the Barrett family.

“We are very grateful on behalf of the family for the things that will help with the children's education pursuits. Clearly, we believe in South West St Elizabeth that education is the only vehicle to change lives, and our parents take that very seriously.

“I want to commend the mother and father, the children and their grade six teacher and social workers who have been working with them. It is a great story about how parents, teachers and children can work together,” said Green.

“I am really happy for the outpouring of support from the wider Jamaica; I think a number of people have come forward. We are going to continue to work with the family. There are a couple of outstanding items that we are going to work on,” he added.

Green pledged to assist Tamara Barrett with her agriculture enterprise as well as a water tank for the household.

“Great things are happening for the Barrett family. Out of challenge and despair can come hope and good fortune,” said Green.