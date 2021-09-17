Troja residents plead for police station

TROJA, St Catherine — It has been three years since over $8 million was spent on restoring the Troja Police Station in north-eastern St Catherine. Today, the structure is partially covered by bush providing a home for stray dogs.

Frustrated residents, concerned about their safety, are tired of waiting.

“We need the police station really bad inna Troja district because we don't feel safe here,” pleaded 31-year-old Mercedes Harris, who has lived in the community all her life. “We are having more break-ins. Just recently thief bruk inna my neighbour house and last week them thief me three bag a cement,” she told the Jamaica Observer, during a recent visit to the area.

The closest police station is over 10 miles away in Riversdale. Getting there requires travelling on shoddy roads that make the distance seem even longer.

“Every time you call Riversdale station them say them don't have no patrol vehicle,” Harris explained. “And worse, the road in the area so bad it would take them a very long time to reach.”

Another resident, who only identified himself as Danny, pointed to the link between economic development in the community and a fully operational police station.

“The truth is, a lot of business people are fearful to operate their businesses inna Troja, especially after what happened in 2017,” he explained. “If we had a police post it would make even returning residents feel safer to come back home” he said.

In 2017, an American citizen was shot dead in the farming community. At the time, then Member of Parliament Leslie Campbell promised residents that the police station would be restored and reopened. The project was approved by then National Security Minister Robert Montague with initial funding from the Tourism Enhancement Fund. However, very little progress was made up to 2019's State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, pushing Campbell to make an appeal for more funds.

During a recent visit to the community, residents called on their current MP Kerensia Morrison to provide answers on the status of the project. Efforts to contact her for a comment proved futile.