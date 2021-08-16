Tropical Depression Grace moving closer to Jamaica than originally expected, rainfall should start tonight

Tropical Depression Grace moving closer to Jamaica than originally expected, rainfall should start tonightMonday, August 16, 2021
The Met Service on Monday (August 16) said that Tropical Depression Grace is forecasted to move closer to Jamaica than originally expected.
Updated models are predicting that the path of Grace will be closer to the northern end of Jamaica.
In its 4:00 a.m. update the Met Service shared that the centre of Tropical Depression Grace was located near Latitude 17.4 degrees North, Longitude 70.2 degrees West, or about 640 kilometres (400 miles) east of Morant Point, Jamaica.
Rainfall associated with the system is expected to begin affecting Jamaica from late tonight, continuing through the day on Tuesday as Grace passes north of the island.
Strong, gusty winds are expected, as well as showers, and thunderstorms.
According to the Met Service, the system could also regain tropical storm strength if it avoids the mountainous terrain of Haiti,
The latest forecasted track, puts the centre of Tropical Depression Grace between Haiti and Jamaica on Tuesday morning and then between Jamaica and Cuba by Tuesday afternoon.
