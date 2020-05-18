Tropical storm Arthur hits Carolina coast with rain

Tropical storm Arthur hits Carolina coast with rainMonday, May 18, 2020
|
Tropical Storm Arthur dumped heavy rains on North Carolina on Monday. Forecasters are warning that the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could also bring life-threatening surf and rip currents along the US East Coast.
Arthur formed Saturday in waters off Florida, marking the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1.
With Arthur’s center passing off North Carolina, a pocket along the coast that includes Newport and Havelock recorded more than four inches of rain Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Other areas along the coast saw two inches or more, causing some secondary roads to flood.
Wind gusts of at least 40 miles per hour were recorded in at least two places on the Outer Banks, the weather service said.
The Hurricane Center said Arthur was moving northeast at 16 miles per hour Monday on a path expected to take its center away from the North Carolina coast, as it takes a more eastward path into Tuesday.
At 2 p.m. EDT, the storm’s center was located about 55 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Arthur had top sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.
A tropical storm warning was discontinued south of Ocracoke Inlet but remained in effect from the inlet to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.
