Tropical Storm Cristobal likely to become hurricane

It’s only the second day of the Atlantic hurricane

season but already the region has to contend with its third system, Cristobal,

which may become a hurricane later this week.

Lead meteorologist with the Energy Weather Group LLC, Jim Rouiller, said there is a good chance of Cristobal developing into a hurricane, with Houston, Galveston and New Orleans being the likely targets.

Should Cristobal make landfall, it would be the second time in as many weeks following Tropical Storm Bertha which struck near Charleston, South Carolina last month.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is already responsible for deadly flooding in parts of Guatemala and El Salvador with further heavy rains expected to also impact Mexico and Honduras, the US National Hurricane Center said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Mexico as the system is forecast to move across the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts are expected to impact the Gulf from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

Cristobal is the fastest start to the hurricane season since 1851, breaking a record set by Tropical Storm Colin on June 5.