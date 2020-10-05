Tropical Storm Delta forms south of Jamaica

Tropical Storm Delta formed south of Jamaica today (October 5), becoming the 25th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The system has sustained winds of 65 kmp and is located 210 kilometres south of Negril, Jamaica and about 440 kilometres southeast of Grand Cayman.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Cubaâ€™s provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa, as well as the Isle of Youth, meaning hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

La Habana in Cuba has been placed under a tropical storm watch indicating tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A tropical storm warning has been activated for the Cayman Islands which means tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours.

Delta will likely continue to strengthen and head towards the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall by Friday as a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.