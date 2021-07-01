Tropical Storm Elsa forms, warnings issued for Eastern Caribbean

Tropical Storm Elsa, the third storm of theÂ 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Elsa strengthened early Thursday (July 1) into a tropical storm with winds of 40 mph and is moving west rapidly, but according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) the storm is still 780 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Barbados, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

According to the Miami-based NHC, tropical storm conditions are expected beginning Friday (July 2) in portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands.

The NHC said rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated totals up to 8 inches are possible, which could lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Elsa is expected to move across the central and western Caribbean over the weekend.

Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Hispaniola, Jamaica and Cuba might see heavy rainfall and strong winds as result of the passing weather system.