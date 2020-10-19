Tropical storm Epsilon forms in the Central Atlantic

Tropical storm Epsilon is the latest storm to form in the central Atlantic. The storm formed on Monday (October 19) in what has been a very active hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday. It has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph.

The storm was centred about 735 miles southeast of Bermuda and was stationary.

Here are the 11 AM AST Monday Key Messages for newly formed Tropical Storm â€” National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) #Epsilon. The system is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches Bermuda late this week and interests on that island should closely monitor its progress. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/zBnLZ2FLykOctober 19, 2020

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out November 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.